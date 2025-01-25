CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

