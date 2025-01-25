CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 112 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $360.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

