CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,497 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,128,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

