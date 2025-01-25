CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 306,897 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,897 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,885,000 after acquiring an additional 551,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

BATS EFV opened at $54.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.