Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $550.99 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

