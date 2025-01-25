Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
