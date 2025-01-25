Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %
CHT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,510. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.20.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.