Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %

CHT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,510. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

