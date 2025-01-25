Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

CTAS opened at $197.39 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

