Citi Trends, Inc. Announces Departure of Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) revealed in an 8-K filing on January 21, 2025, that Vivek Bhargava, the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, will be departing from the company effective the same date. The departure of Mr. Bhargava was stated as being unrelated to any disagreements with the Company.

Get alerts:

Kenneth D. Seipel, the Chief Executive Officer of Citi Trends, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing did not disclose any further details regarding the departure of Vivek Bhargava.

Citi Trends, Inc., operating out of its principal executive offices in Savannah, Georgia, is a Delaware-based company specializing in retailing various merchandise. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol CTRN on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company did not provide any additional information or comments regarding the departure of Vivek Bhargava in the filing. Investors and stakeholders may anticipate further updates or announcements from the company regarding any future changes in its executive team or operational structure.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Citi Trends’s 8K filing here.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories