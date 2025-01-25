CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Down 16.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) dropped 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.75). Approximately 2,236,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.73. The stock has a market cap of £618.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($374.68). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £303.36 ($378.77). Insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

