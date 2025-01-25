Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.67 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $533.20 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,586.62 or 0.03427521 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,359.99 or 0.99730707 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,827.79 or 0.99222112 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,664 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
