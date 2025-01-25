Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

