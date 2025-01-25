Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,703,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,920,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

