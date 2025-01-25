Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

