Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.81 and last traded at $99.25. 5,381,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,901,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

