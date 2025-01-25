Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,543 shares of company stock worth $155,659,368 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

