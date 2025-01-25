Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $127.64 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

