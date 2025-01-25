Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 1.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $866,000. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 502,353 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $2,125,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,227 shares of company stock worth $4,410,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.