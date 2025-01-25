Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $208.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

