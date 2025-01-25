Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 124.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

