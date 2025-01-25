Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $413,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.