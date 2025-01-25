Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $413,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of HACK stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $79.31.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
