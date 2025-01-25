Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,700 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.85 and its 200 day moving average is $385.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.