Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $10.17. Constellium shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 1,443,214 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 42.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 187,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

