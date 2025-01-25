Contrasting United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Rentals and Eshallgo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $14.33 billion 3.62 $2.42 billion $38.29 20.64 Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.42 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.3% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Rentals and Eshallgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 17.12% 34.73% 10.62% Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Rentals and Eshallgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 1 3 10 0 2.64 Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $805.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Summary

United Rentals beats Eshallgo on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

