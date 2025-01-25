Cookie (COOKIE) Price Hits $0.34

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cookie has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $110.34 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,359.99 or 0.99730707 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103,827.79 or 0.99222112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,978,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,533,607 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,978,910 with 322,566,602 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.33351591 USD and is down -16.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $21,642,048.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

