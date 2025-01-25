Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.33 ($0.08). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08), with a volume of 66,104 shares traded.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.19.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

