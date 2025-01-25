Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total transaction of $524,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,262,708.20. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,016 shares of company stock valued at $346,031,180. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.20.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $647.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $652.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

