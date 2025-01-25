Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,734 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHA opened at $26.92 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

