Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

