Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

