Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,474 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS opened at $160.41 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

