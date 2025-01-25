Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB opened at $266.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.56. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

