Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

