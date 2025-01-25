Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of COST opened at $939.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $950.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $675.96 and a twelve month high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

