Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $939.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $675.96 and a 12-month high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $950.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.31.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.