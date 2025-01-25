Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $262.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.55 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.