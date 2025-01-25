Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 444 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

