Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

