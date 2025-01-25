Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 122.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFIN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,049.88. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

