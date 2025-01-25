Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Purchases New Position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 52.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 4.2 %

CRESY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

