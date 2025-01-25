CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CSX by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CSX by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 538,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 404,037 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.