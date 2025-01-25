Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.