Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 71.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

AZPN opened at $255.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $259.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

