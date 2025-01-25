Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $764,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $208.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

