Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in AON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

AON stock opened at $368.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33.

AON Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $377.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

