Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

