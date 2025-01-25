Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

