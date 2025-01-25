CX Institutional Purchases 8,903 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 799,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

