CX Institutional Sells 380,068 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,068 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 12,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 537,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1,187.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,015,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

FLGB opened at $27.22 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

