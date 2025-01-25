CX Institutional Sells 727 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.06 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

